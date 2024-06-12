Peruvian nuevo sol to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Norwegian kroner is currently 2,808 today, reflecting a -1.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.550% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 2,863 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 2,782 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.492% decrease in value.