Peruvian nuevo sol to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 9,764 today, reflecting a 0.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.633% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 9,841 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 9,727 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.507% decrease in value.