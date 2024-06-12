Peruvian nuevo sol to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Mauritian rupees is currently 12,654 today, reflecting a 0.340% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a 0.011% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 12,680 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 12,216 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -2.935% decrease in value.