5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Myanmar kyats

Convert PEN to MMK at the real exchange rate

5 pen
2,788.05 mmk

S/.1.000 PEN = K557.6 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2331.4841.6230.96720.241
1 GBP1.18411.279106.831.7571.9221.14523.964
1 USD0.9250.782183.5061.3731.5020.89518.732
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Myanma Kyat
1 PEN557,61000 MMK
5 PEN2.788,05000 MMK
10 PEN5.576,10000 MMK
20 PEN11.152,20000 MMK
50 PEN27.880,50000 MMK
100 PEN55.761,00000 MMK
250 PEN139.402,50000 MMK
500 PEN278.805,00000 MMK
1000 PEN557.610,00000 MMK
2000 PEN1.115.220,00000 MMK
5000 PEN2.788.050,00000 MMK
10000 PEN5.576.100,00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MMK0,00179 PEN
5 MMK0,00897 PEN
10 MMK0,01793 PEN
20 MMK0,03587 PEN
50 MMK0,08967 PEN
100 MMK0,17934 PEN
250 MMK0,44834 PEN
500 MMK0,89669 PEN
1000 MMK1,79337 PEN
2000 MMK3,58674 PEN
5000 MMK8,96685 PEN
10000 MMK17,93370 PEN