Peruvian nuevo sol to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Myanmar kyats is currently 557,596 today, reflecting a 0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.687% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 561,451 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 555,460 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.503% decrease in value.