Convert PEN to MGA at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Malagasy ariaries

10,000 pen
1,17,63,200 mga

S/.1.000 PEN = Ar1,176 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2271.4841.6220.96720.236
1 GBP1.18411.28106.831.7571.9211.14523.96
1 USD0.9250.782183.4941.3731.5010.89518.726
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Malagasy Ariary
1 PEN1.176,32000 MGA
5 PEN5.881,60000 MGA
10 PEN11.763,20000 MGA
20 PEN23.526,40000 MGA
50 PEN58.816,00000 MGA
100 PEN117.632,00000 MGA
250 PEN294.080,00000 MGA
500 PEN588.160,00000 MGA
1000 PEN1.176.320,00000 MGA
2000 PEN2.352.640,00000 MGA
5000 PEN5.881.600,00000 MGA
10000 PEN11.763.200,00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MGA0,00085 PEN
5 MGA0,00425 PEN
10 MGA0,00850 PEN
20 MGA0,01700 PEN
50 MGA0,04251 PEN
100 MGA0,08501 PEN
250 MGA0,21253 PEN
500 MGA0,42505 PEN
1000 MGA0,85011 PEN
2000 MGA1,70022 PEN
5000 MGA4,25055 PEN
10000 MGA8,50109 PEN