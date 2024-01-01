Convert PEN to MDL at the real exchange rate

1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Moldovan leus

1 pen
4.67 mdl

S/.1.000 PEN = L4.675 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2591.4841.6230.96720.265
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8741.7571.9211.14523.995
1 USD0.9250.781183.5151.3731.5010.89518.751
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Moldovan Leu
1 PEN4,67466 MDL
5 PEN23,37330 MDL
10 PEN46,74660 MDL
20 PEN93,49320 MDL
50 PEN233,73300 MDL
100 PEN467,46600 MDL
250 PEN1.168,66500 MDL
500 PEN2.337,33000 MDL
1000 PEN4.674,66000 MDL
2000 PEN9.349,32000 MDL
5000 PEN23.373,30000 MDL
10000 PEN46.746,60000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MDL0,21392 PEN
5 MDL1,06960 PEN
10 MDL2,13919 PEN
20 MDL4,27838 PEN
50 MDL10,69595 PEN
100 MDL21,39190 PEN
250 MDL53,47975 PEN
500 MDL106,95950 PEN
1000 MDL213,91900 PEN
2000 MDL427,83800 PEN
5000 MDL1.069,59500 PEN
10000 MDL2.139,19000 PEN