Peruvian nuevo sol to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to South Korean wons is currently 362,645 today, reflecting a -0.764% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.792% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 367,415 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 360,565 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.917% decrease in value.