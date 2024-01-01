1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Jordanian dinars

Convert PEN to JOD at the real exchange rate

1 pen
0.188 jod

S/.1.000 PEN = JD0.1877 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08190.2961.4831.620.96720.284
1 GBP1.18511.281106.9931.7581.921.14624.035
1 USD0.9250.78183.5031.3721.4980.89418.758
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo sol

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Jordanian Dinar
1 PEN0,18768 JOD
5 PEN0,93840 JOD
10 PEN1,87679 JOD
20 PEN3,75358 JOD
50 PEN9,38395 JOD
100 PEN18,76790 JOD
250 PEN46,91975 JOD
500 PEN93,83950 JOD
1000 PEN187,67900 JOD
2000 PEN375,35800 JOD
5000 PEN938,39500 JOD
10000 PEN1.876,79000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 JOD5,32825 PEN
5 JOD26,64125 PEN
10 JOD53,28250 PEN
20 JOD106,56500 PEN
50 JOD266,41250 PEN
100 JOD532,82500 PEN
250 JOD1.332,06250 PEN
500 JOD2.664,12500 PEN
1000 JOD5.328,25000 PEN
2000 JOD10.656,50000 PEN
5000 JOD26.641,25000 PEN
10000 JOD53.282,50000 PEN