Peruvian nuevo sol to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0,981 today, reflecting a 0.247% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -1.201% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 1,002 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,977 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.833% decrease in value.