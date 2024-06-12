Peruvian nuevo sol to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Guyanaese dollars is currently 55,146 today, reflecting a 0.142% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -1.125% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 55,832 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 55,018 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.503% decrease in value.