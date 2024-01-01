Convert PEN to GHS at the real exchange rate

5,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Ghanaian cedis

5,000 pen
18,844.20 ghs

S/.1.000 PEN = GH¢3.769 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08290.311.4841.620.96720.285
1 GBP1.18411.282106.9751.7571.9191.14524.028
1 USD0.9240.78183.471.3711.4980.89318.748
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PEN3,76884 GHS
5 PEN18,84420 GHS
10 PEN37,68840 GHS
20 PEN75,37680 GHS
50 PEN188,44200 GHS
100 PEN376,88400 GHS
250 PEN942,21000 GHS
500 PEN1.884,42000 GHS
1000 PEN3.768,84000 GHS
2000 PEN7.537,68000 GHS
5000 PEN18.844,20000 GHS
10000 PEN37.688,40000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GHS0,26533 PEN
5 GHS1,32667 PEN
10 GHS2,65334 PEN
20 GHS5,30668 PEN
50 GHS13,26670 PEN
100 GHS26,53340 PEN
250 GHS66,33350 PEN
500 GHS132,66700 PEN
1000 GHS265,33400 PEN
2000 GHS530,66800 PEN
5000 GHS1.326,67000 PEN
10000 GHS2.653,34000 PEN