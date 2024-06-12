Peruvian nuevo sol to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Ghanaian cedis is currently 3,769 today, reflecting a 0.465% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.192% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 3,782 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 3,741 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.504% decrease in value.