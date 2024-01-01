Convert PEN to GEL at the real exchange rate

10 Peruvian nuevo soles to Georgian laris

10 pen
7.58 gel

S/.1.000 PEN = ₾0.7580 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08390.4161.4841.6190.96720.261
1 GBP1.18511.283107.0951.7581.9181.14523.999
1 USD0.9230.779183.461.371.4950.89218.702
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Georgian Lari
1 PEN0,75797 GEL
5 PEN3,78983 GEL
10 PEN7,57967 GEL
20 PEN15,15934 GEL
50 PEN37,89835 GEL
100 PEN75,79670 GEL
250 PEN189,49175 GEL
500 PEN378,98350 GEL
1000 PEN757,96700 GEL
2000 PEN1.515,93400 GEL
5000 PEN3.789,83500 GEL
10000 PEN7.579,67000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GEL1,31932 PEN
5 GEL6,59660 PEN
10 GEL13,19320 PEN
20 GEL26,38640 PEN
50 GEL65,96600 PEN
100 GEL131,93200 PEN
250 GEL329,83000 PEN
500 GEL659,66000 PEN
1000 GEL1.319,32000 PEN
2000 GEL2.638,64000 PEN
5000 GEL6.596,60000 PEN
10000 GEL13.193,20000 PEN