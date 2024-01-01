5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Danish kroner

Convert PEN to DKK at the real exchange rate

5 pen
9.13 dkk

S/.1.000 PEN = kr1.825 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08390.3691.4841.620.96720.317
1 GBP1.18411.282107.021.7581.9191.14524.061
1 USD0.9240.78183.4631.3711.4960.89318.765
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Danish Krone
1 PEN1,82514 DKK
5 PEN9,12570 DKK
10 PEN18,25140 DKK
20 PEN36,50280 DKK
50 PEN91,25700 DKK
100 PEN182,51400 DKK
250 PEN456,28500 DKK
500 PEN912,57000 DKK
1000 PEN1.825,14000 DKK
2000 PEN3.650,28000 DKK
5000 PEN9.125,70000 DKK
10000 PEN18.251,40000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 DKK0,54790 PEN
5 DKK2,73952 PEN
10 DKK5,47903 PEN
20 DKK10,95806 PEN
50 DKK27,39515 PEN
100 DKK54,79030 PEN
250 DKK136,97575 PEN
500 DKK273,95150 PEN
1000 DKK547,90300 PEN
2000 DKK1.095,80600 PEN
5000 DKK2.739,51500 PEN
10000 DKK5.479,03000 PEN