amount-spellout.1000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Danish kroner

Convert PEN to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 pen
1,824.95 dkk

S/.1.000 PEN = kr1.825 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08390.3811.4841.620.96720.315
1 GBP1.18411.283107.0441.7581.9191.14524.06
1 USD0.9230.78183.4621.3711.4960.89318.76
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Danish Krone
1 PEN1,82495 DKK
5 PEN9,12475 DKK
10 PEN18,24950 DKK
20 PEN36,49900 DKK
50 PEN91,24750 DKK
100 PEN182,49500 DKK
250 PEN456,23750 DKK
500 PEN912,47500 DKK
1000 PEN1.824,95000 DKK
2000 PEN3.649,90000 DKK
5000 PEN9.124,75000 DKK
10000 PEN18.249,50000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 DKK0,54796 PEN
5 DKK2,73980 PEN
10 DKK5,47959 PEN
20 DKK10,95918 PEN
50 DKK27,39795 PEN
100 DKK54,79590 PEN
250 DKK136,98975 PEN
500 DKK273,97950 PEN
1000 DKK547,95900 PEN
2000 DKK1.095,91800 PEN
5000 DKK2.739,79500 PEN
10000 DKK5.479,59000 PEN