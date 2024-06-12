Peruvian nuevo sol to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Swiss francs is currently 0,236 today, reflecting a -0.576% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -1.189% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0,239 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,235 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.784% decrease in value.