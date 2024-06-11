Swiss franc to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 4,210 today, reflecting a -0.205% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.347% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 4,225 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 4,182 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.663% decrease in value.