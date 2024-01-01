100 Peruvian nuevo soles to Botswanan pulas

Convert PEN to BWP at the real exchange rate

100 pen
361.15 bwp

S/.1.000 PEN = P3.612 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:54
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Botswanan Pula
1 PEN3,61153 BWP
5 PEN18,05765 BWP
10 PEN36,11530 BWP
20 PEN72,23060 BWP
50 PEN180,57650 BWP
100 PEN361,15300 BWP
250 PEN902,88250 BWP
500 PEN1.805,76500 BWP
1000 PEN3.611,53000 BWP
2000 PEN7.223,06000 BWP
5000 PEN18.057,65000 BWP
10000 PEN36.115,30000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BWP0,27689 PEN
5 BWP1,38446 PEN
10 BWP2,76891 PEN
20 BWP5,53782 PEN
50 BWP13,84455 PEN
100 BWP27,68910 PEN
250 BWP69,22275 PEN
500 BWP138,44550 PEN
1000 BWP276,89100 PEN
2000 BWP553,78200 PEN
5000 BWP1.384,45500 PEN
10000 BWP2.768,91000 PEN