Peruvian nuevo sol to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Botswanan pulas is currently 3,611 today, reflecting a -0.278% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -1.332% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 3,670 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 3,611 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.503% decrease in value.