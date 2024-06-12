Peruvian nuevo sol to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 1,825 today, reflecting a 0.287% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.841% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 1,847 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 1,820 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.619% increase in value.