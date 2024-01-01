amount-spellout.10000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Argentine pesos

Convert PEN to ARS at the real exchange rate

10,000 pen
23,88,070 ars

S/.1.000 PEN = $238.8 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08490.4621.4841.6190.96720.287
1 GBP1.18411.284107.1431.7581.9181.14524.028
1 USD0.9230.779183.4681.371.4940.89218.718
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Argentine Peso
1 PEN238,80700 ARS
5 PEN1.194,03500 ARS
10 PEN2.388,07000 ARS
20 PEN4.776,14000 ARS
50 PEN11.940,35000 ARS
100 PEN23.880,70000 ARS
250 PEN59.701,75000 ARS
500 PEN119.403,50000 ARS
1000 PEN238.807,00000 ARS
2000 PEN477.614,00000 ARS
5000 PEN1.194.035,00000 ARS
10000 PEN2.388.070,00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ARS0,00419 PEN
5 ARS0,02094 PEN
10 ARS0,04187 PEN
20 ARS0,08375 PEN
50 ARS0,20937 PEN
100 ARS0,41875 PEN
250 ARS1,04687 PEN
500 ARS2,09374 PEN
1000 ARS4,18748 PEN
2000 ARS8,37496 PEN
5000 ARS20,93740 PEN
10000 ARS41,87480 PEN