Peruvian nuevo sol to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Argentine pesos is currently 238,807 today, reflecting a 0.201% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.483% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 239,967 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 238,310 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.450% increase in value.