Convert PAB to ZAR at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Panamanian balboas to South African rand

10,000 pab
1,83,650.00 zar

B/.1.000 PAB = R18.37 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08490.4921.4841.6190.96720.281
1 GBP1.18511.284107.1981.7581.9171.14524.025
1 USD0.9220.779183.4681.3691.4930.89218.707
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / South African Rand
1 PAB18,36500 ZAR
5 PAB91,82500 ZAR
10 PAB183,65000 ZAR
20 PAB367,30000 ZAR
50 PAB918,25000 ZAR
100 PAB1.836,50000 ZAR
250 PAB4.591,25000 ZAR
500 PAB9.182,50000 ZAR
1000 PAB18.365,00000 ZAR
2000 PAB36.730,00000 ZAR
5000 PAB91.825,00000 ZAR
10000 PAB183.650,00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Panamanian Balboa
1 ZAR0,05445 PAB
5 ZAR0,27226 PAB
10 ZAR0,54451 PAB
20 ZAR1,08903 PAB
50 ZAR2,72257 PAB
100 ZAR5,44514 PAB
250 ZAR13,61285 PAB
500 ZAR27,22570 PAB
1000 ZAR54,45140 PAB
2000 ZAR108,90280 PAB
5000 ZAR272,25700 PAB
10000 ZAR544,51400 PAB