Panamanian balboa to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Vanuatu vatus is currently 120,610 today, reflecting a 0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.634% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 121,030 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 119,795 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.496% increase in value.