Panamanian balboa to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Uruguayan pesos is currently 39,200 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.539% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 39,577 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 38,751 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -1.834% decrease in value.