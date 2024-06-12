Panamanian balboa to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Ugandan shillings is currently 3.748,980 today, reflecting a -0.439% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -1.369% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 3.802,330 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 3.745,870 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.291% decrease in value.