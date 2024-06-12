Panamanian balboa to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 40,300 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.750% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 40,300 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 39,950 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.250% increase in value.