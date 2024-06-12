Panamanian balboa to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Tanzanian shillings is currently 2.610,810 today, reflecting a -0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.388% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 2.611,290 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 2.600,730 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.288% increase in value.