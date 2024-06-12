Panamanian balboa to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Turkish liras is currently 32,283 today, reflecting a -0.211% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.038% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 32,510 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 32,198 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.466% decrease in value.