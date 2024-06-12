Panamanian balboa to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Philippine pesos is currently 58,464 today, reflecting a -0.497% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.451% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 58,813 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 58,464 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.197% decrease in value.