Panamanian balboa to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Nepalese rupees is currently 133,676 today, reflecting a -0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.202% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 133,712 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 133,406 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.128% increase in value.