Panamanian balboa to Namibian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Namibian dollars is currently 18,356 today, reflecting a -1.566% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -3.168% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Namibian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 18,987 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 18,356 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.828% decrease in value.