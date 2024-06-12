Panamanian balboa to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Malawian kwachas is currently 1.727,120 today, reflecting a -0.072% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.235% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 1.734,500 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1.726,980 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.433% increase in value.