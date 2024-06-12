Panamanian balboa to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 15,215 today, reflecting a -0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.016% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 15,422 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 15,215 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -1.324% decrease in value.