Panamanian balboa to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Lebanese pounds is currently 89.500,000 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.040% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 89.805,800 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 89.469,300 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.341% decrease in value.