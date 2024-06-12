Panamanian balboa to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Cambodian riels is currently 4.112,000 today, reflecting a 0.415% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.427% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 4.112,000 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 4.094,500 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.415% increase in value.