Panamanian balboa to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Kyrgystani soms is currently 87,725 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.086% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 87,725 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 87,245 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.547% decrease in value.