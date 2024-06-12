Panamanian balboa to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Icelandic krónas is currently 137,655 today, reflecting a -1.177% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.040% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 139,465 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 137,235 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.716% decrease in value.