Panamanian balboa to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Indian rupees is currently 83,460 today, reflecting a -0.220% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.072% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 83,644 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 83,309 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.142% decrease in value.