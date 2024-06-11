Indian rupee to Panamanian balboas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Panamanian balboas is currently 0,012 today, reflecting a -0.098% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.020% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Panamanian balboas has fluctuated between a high of 0,012 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,012 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.133% increase in value.