Panamanian balboa to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Guinean francs is currently 8.604,290 today, reflecting a -0.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.057% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 8.626,160 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 8.562,430 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.520% decrease in value.