Panamanian balboa to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 102,385 today, reflecting a -0.713% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.594% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 103,135 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 101,554 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.294% decrease in value.