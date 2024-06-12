Panamanian balboa to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Belarusian rubles is currently 3,270 today, reflecting a 0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.007% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 3,276 on 09-06-2024 and a low of 3,269 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a -0.174% decrease in value.