Panamanian balboa to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 83,454 today, reflecting a -0.126% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.034% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 83,641 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 83,330 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.158% increase in value.