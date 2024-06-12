Panamanian balboa to Bahraini dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Panamanian balboa to Bahraini dinars is currently 0,377 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Panamanian balboa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.005% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Panamanian balboa to Bahraini dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0,377 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,377 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.024% increase in value.