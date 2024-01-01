Convert PAB to AWG at the real exchange rate

20 Panamanian balboas to Aruban florins

20 pab
35.80 awg

B/.1.000 PAB = ƒ1.790 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08590.5081.4851.6190.96620.444
1 GBP1.18411.284107.1291.7581.9171.14424.198
1 USD0.9220.779183.4561.3691.4930.89118.851
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Aruban Florin
1 PAB1,79000 AWG
5 PAB8,95000 AWG
10 PAB17,90000 AWG
20 PAB35,80000 AWG
50 PAB89,50000 AWG
100 PAB179,00000 AWG
250 PAB447,50000 AWG
500 PAB895,00000 AWG
1000 PAB1.790,00000 AWG
2000 PAB3.580,00000 AWG
5000 PAB8.950,00000 AWG
10000 PAB17.900,00000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Panamanian Balboa
1 AWG0,55866 PAB
5 AWG2,79330 PAB
10 AWG5,58659 PAB
20 AWG11,17318 PAB
50 AWG27,93295 PAB
100 AWG55,86590 PAB
250 AWG139,66475 PAB
500 AWG279,32950 PAB
1000 AWG558,65900 PAB
2000 AWG1.117,31800 PAB
5000 AWG2.793,29500 PAB
10000 AWG5.586,59000 PAB