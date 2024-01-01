500 Panamanian balboas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert PAB to AED at the real exchange rate

500 pab
1,836.50 aed

B/.1.000 PAB = د.إ3.673 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08590.5481.4851.620.96620.463
1 GBP1.18411.284107.1851.7581.9181.14424.222
1 USD0.9220.779183.4581.3691.4930.89118.86
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PAB3,67300 AED
5 PAB18,36500 AED
10 PAB36,73000 AED
20 PAB73,46000 AED
50 PAB183,65000 AED
100 PAB367,30000 AED
250 PAB918,25000 AED
500 PAB1.836,50000 AED
1000 PAB3.673,00000 AED
2000 PAB7.346,00000 AED
5000 PAB18.365,00000 AED
10000 PAB36.730,00000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Panamanian Balboa
1 AED0,27226 PAB
5 AED1,36129 PAB
10 AED2,72257 PAB
20 AED5,44514 PAB
50 AED13,61285 PAB
100 AED27,22570 PAB
250 AED68,06425 PAB
500 AED136,12850 PAB
1000 AED272,25700 PAB
2000 AED544,51400 PAB
5000 AED1.361,28500 PAB
10000 AED2.722,57000 PAB