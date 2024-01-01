50 Omani rials to East Caribbean dollars

Convert OMR to XCD at the real exchange rate

50 omr
350.65 xcd

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = $7.013 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:04
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / East Caribbean Dollar
1 OMR7,01308 XCD
5 OMR35,06540 XCD
10 OMR70,13080 XCD
20 OMR140,26160 XCD
50 OMR350,65400 XCD
100 OMR701,30800 XCD
250 OMR1.753,27000 XCD
500 OMR3.506,54000 XCD
1000 OMR7.013,08000 XCD
2000 OMR14.026,16000 XCD
5000 OMR35.065,40000 XCD
10000 OMR70.130,80000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Omani Rial
1 XCD0,14259 OMR
5 XCD0,71296 OMR
10 XCD1,42591 OMR
20 XCD2,85182 OMR
50 XCD7,12955 OMR
100 XCD14,25910 OMR
250 XCD35,64775 OMR
500 XCD71,29550 OMR
1000 XCD142,59100 OMR
2000 XCD285,18200 OMR
5000 XCD712,95500 OMR
10000 XCD1.425,91000 OMR