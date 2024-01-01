500 Omani rials to Tanzanian shillings

Convert OMR to TZS at the real exchange rate

500 omr
33,90,705 tzs

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = tzs6,781 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:51
How to convert Omani rials to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Tanzanian Shilling
1 OMR6.781,41000 TZS
5 OMR33.907,05000 TZS
10 OMR67.814,10000 TZS
20 OMR135.628,20000 TZS
50 OMR339.070,50000 TZS
100 OMR678.141,00000 TZS
250 OMR1.695.352,50000 TZS
500 OMR3.390.705,00000 TZS
1000 OMR6.781.410,00000 TZS
2000 OMR13.562.820,00000 TZS
5000 OMR33.907.050,00000 TZS
10000 OMR67.814.100,00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Omani Rial
1 TZS0,00015 OMR
5 TZS0,00074 OMR
10 TZS0,00147 OMR
20 TZS0,00295 OMR
50 TZS0,00737 OMR
100 TZS0,01475 OMR
250 TZS0,03687 OMR
500 TZS0,07373 OMR
1000 TZS0,14746 OMR
2000 TZS0,29492 OMR
5000 TZS0,73731 OMR
10000 TZS1,47462 OMR